New Skills for a Digital Era

Proceedings from a colloquium held May 2006 in Washington, DC, which brought together information professionals, educators, managers, and technologists.

http://files.archivists.org/pubs/proceedings/NewSkillsForADigitalEra.pdf

Comments:
1
1 Comment(s) to the "New Skills for a Digital Era "
Updated: 2014-05-28

About Archives